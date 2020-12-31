Weeks after quitting showbiz, Pakistani model deletes her photos on Instagram

Weeks after she quit showbiz for the sake of Islam, Pakistani model and actress Zainab Jamil on Tuesday removed all her modeling photos from her Instagram account.

Earlier this month, Zainab Jamil announced on social media, “I proudly announce that I won’t be continuing my career as actor and model, Alhamdulillah Allah has chosen me to become a student of the Quran and Hadith and learn more about our deen Islam.”

The actress acted on her announcement and removed all past modeling photos from her official Instagram account. Now only posts related to religion can be seen on her page.

During her withdrawal from the showbiz, Jamil said, “I should have decided to leave the showbiz industry long ago but maybe I was not ready for it but now I am at the place where I have made this decision.”

Several Muslim actors, including Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim and Halima Aden quit showbiz this year citing religious commitments.