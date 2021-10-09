WEHUB, RMD Learnathon to upskill women’s digital skills

Hyderabad: WE HUB in collaboration with RDM Learnathon will launch its first workshop on October 18 to “upskill women’s digital skills”. The event will be flagged off by Principal Secretary IT, IT&C, Jayesh Ranjan.

RDM Learnathon, a promising new e-learning platform is expected to be a new revolution in the Digital world. It aims to upskill the masses about the digital world but to also create self-sustainable digital livelihoods. It bridges the gap by providing a platform for people to create their own self-sustaining destiny.

“WE HUB has always believed in the use of technology for the greater good. We have exemplary examples of many initiatives which have created an unbelievable social impact on the world around us. We are happy to onboard RDM Learnathon, for providing an opportunity to women entrepreneurs across Telangana and India for upskilling their digital skills,” said CEO, WE HUB, Deepthi Ravula.

Any student or professionals who has graduated class 10, from any educational background and

country will be eligible for enrollment into the program. Details about the Learnathon are available on their website.