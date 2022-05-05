‘Weird’, Netizens react to Salman, Shehnaaz’s viral hugging video

Mumbai: A video of superstar Salman Khan and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill hugging and engaging in an adorable banter has been doing the rounds on social media. The clip happens to be from Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party that took place on May 3.

Netizens have been going gaga over the video and several other candid pictures coming from the event. Here’s how fans are reacting:

My #SalNaaz moment….

Why so cute @ishehnaaz_gill 😘 Everybody loves her …

Your bond.. And missing those days….

We used to enjoy each and every conversation of #SalmanKhan and #ShehnaazGiII pic.twitter.com/Oo7YyT4egh — Priya Yadav (@PriyaYadav9229) May 4, 2022

Guys this is literally the best thing on the internet. I have been so sick and this just made me the happiest ever. Their BOND is everything 😭❤️ #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/rAmkuwaDF8 — Razia (@SidKiDuniyaa) May 3, 2022

While many fans are happy to see the bond, a section of social media users were not pleased with the viral video who took to twitter to criticize Salman and Shenaaz’s behaviour in the party.

One user wrote, “Sorry but this doesn’t look normal, I think both are either drunk or high, I haven’t seen Shehnaaz like this ever, hope she is fine.”

Another wrote, “daaru utni piyo jitni sambhali jaye”

👉Don't 🚫 link 🔗 her name with #SidharthShukla,she is disrespect the name of Sidharth Shukla,If he is seeing,his soul feel pain,Sid ek honest man tha,usne kabhi kisi ke talwe nahi chate,apne imandari aur mehnat ke dam par apna naam banaya#AsimRiaz #SidNaaz #ShehnaazGiII pic.twitter.com/VSCHNS3sCh — TheBold (@TheBold08463955) May 4, 2022

Yes we know she is a born tharki nothing is new for us.

Be it paras,gulati, asim,very recently Srk

But the problem she is pretending to be sati savitri which she is not.Exploiting sid and his family name since post bb13 just because of tag. Even didn't spare death. https://t.co/Ymx61tR4FE — 😇Sid💖 ki 💝Shree😇 (@tanu_sidfan) May 4, 2022

However, some fans spoke up against the trolls and defended the duo.

Haters have gone blind in hate. Let them burn

Our girl is reaching heights without a care 🔥#ShehnaazGill — 🪄TajMonu🪄 (Kulli_Ki_MotiBaby) (@MonuSidNaazian) May 5, 2022

#ShehnaazGill is loved & those trolls are non-existent for her. She will live her life her way the way she has been. — Tehr✨ (@Tehreem0071) May 5, 2022

Pure souls #ShehnaazGill and #Salmankhan bonding is so special and we all have loved their fun filled banter from #BB13 days and we just love their bond . All the fandoms of #BB13 have united to defame Shehnaaz as they cannot digest her success and popularity #jealousSouls pic.twitter.com/FzUesHlAxn — Sukhmani Dhillon (@SukhmaniDhillo5) May 5, 2022

Dimag main sirf gandagi hongi toh wahi nikalenga ,soch hai logo ki ,pure soul #ShehnaazGill great mentor #SalmanKhan Best bond #SalNaaz bahut sara pyar and respect love you Sana hamesha khush raho 🤲🧿🌑 — D Raj (@aj83125859) May 5, 2022

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her grand debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and is supposed to be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie. Shehnaaz was last seen in Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’ opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

Salman, on the other hand, will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, Telugu actor Chiranjeevi’s movie ‘Godfather’ and Kick 2.