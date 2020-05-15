Welfare Party of India condemns rolling back of labour laws

Chandigarh: Labourers are seen working at a brick factory on Labour Day, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chandigarh, Friday, May 01, 2020. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Welfare Party of India strongly condemned the rolling back of labour laws and undermining workers’ right to attract investors.

National President of Welfare Party of India, Dr SQR Ilyas said in a media release, “Even though poorly implemented, protections enshrined in lbaour laws served as safeguards for workers and trade unions, dismantling them would leave millions of workers acutely vulnerable,” He added.

He stated during this unprecedented situation of pandemic lockdown which was devoid of contingency, planning and preparation has upended the lives of thousands of working class who lost their livelihood.

Dr. Ilyas says the government should have shown empathy and taken steps towards empowering them instead of looking for opportunity during crises.

Further he said that the safety gear in the labour laws was a laborious task of years and to destroy them is a thought less act a day.

Dr. Ilyas denied that amendments in labour laws will attract big investment and boost industrialisation and called it a myth and added that in anticipation of big money the state governments are denying the rights of the labourers.

He says abrogation of the existing labour laws would amount to abdication of constitutional right under Article 21 ie; to provide decent, safe and secure conditions of work.

He added that it is also an abdication of the right to unionization of trade unions and social security under international human rights under the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) to which India is a signatory member.

