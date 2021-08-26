Well-known Philanthropist Ziaullah Sheriff donated Rs 200 cr to set up Sheriff Foundation in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Ziaullah Sherif, a well-known philanthropist, businessman, and industrialist in Karnataka, donated Rs.200 cr to set up Sheriff Foundation for charity works in Karnataka state.

During an interview to ZeeSalaam – a local Urdu TV channel – Ziaullah Sheriff said that he donated Rs.200 crore from his personal wealth to set up Sheriff Foundation on the pattern of the world-renowned Ford Foundation.

Sheriff said that the income generated by the foundation shall be spent on charities like helping poor families, rendering medical services to them, and giving scholarships to deserving students.

The Sheriff Foundation shall also construct hostels, colleges and mosques throughout the state. The foundation has already constructed Mysore orphanage. Now it has a plan to construct a huge girls’ hostel in Yashwantpur, Bangalore on the lands belonging to Central Muslim Association (CMA) – a Muslim organization.

Regarding the ambitious plan of Central Muslim Association to construct a modern University in Bangalore, Sheriff, who is CMA President, said that the meetings to deliberate the plan were disrupted due to Corona pandemic. “The meetings to finalize the project shall be held soon.”

About some naysayer’s casting doubt on the ambitious university plan and other projects, Sheriff answered by reciting an Urdu couplet:

“Dil mein fareb, lab pe tabassum aur nazar mein pyar;

lute gaye Shameem bade ihtemam se”

(An spike in heart, smile on lips and a fake affectionate look,

This is how the charlatans go about their swindling business.)