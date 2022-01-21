WeMissYouSRK trends on Twitter; fans say ‘Please comeback’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping a low profile ever since his son Aryan Khan’s name popped up in drugs controversy last year. He returned to Instagram recently after a gap of almost four months. However, King Khan continues to remain absent on Twitter where the Chennai Express actors enjoys a massive following of 42 million.
SRK’s last tweet
Shah Rukh Khan last tweet was made on 23rd September 2021, where he tweeted about Disney+ Hotstar.
Fans request to organise ‘AskSRK’ on Twitter
His fans have been trending hashtag ‘We Miss You SRK’ on the micro-blogging site along with his old photos and videos. With nearly 26K tweets and counting, fans are celebrating being SRKian and are expressing their emotions and how eagerly they are waiting to hear from him. They also requested Shah Rukh to at least conduct his famous ‘AskSRK’ on Twitter.
A fan tweeted, “It has been 4 month #WeMissYouSRK hope he will be back soon.” Another fan wrote, “Bollywood isn’t Bollywood without you.”
”It’s been 3 years since his last film & For almost 4 months, SRK is not active on social media, neither did he tweet on his birthday nor did he tweet for his fans on the new year. We his fans are missing him a lot,” a third person wrote.
Read tweets here:
His Latest Instagram Post
SRK recently shared his first post on Instagram since his son Aryan was arrested in a drug-related case. He dropped an advertisement post featuring himself with his wife Gauri Khan.
On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in the film Pathan which is directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee’s next and a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 lined up.