WeMissYouSRK trends on Twitter; fans say ‘Please comeback’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping a low profile ever since his son Aryan Khan’s name popped up in drugs controversy last year. He returned to Instagram recently after a gap of almost four months. However, King Khan continues to remain absent on Twitter where the Chennai Express actors enjoys a massive following of 42 million.

SRK’s last tweet

Shah Rukh Khan last tweet was made on 23rd September 2021, where he tweeted about Disney+ Hotstar.

Stadium bhi kahaan jaata hoon aajkal….watch the matches on Disney+Hotstar only….. https://t.co/FHZas4fZxs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2021

Fans request to organise ‘AskSRK’ on Twitter

His fans have been trending hashtag ‘We Miss You SRK’ on the micro-blogging site along with his old photos and videos. With nearly 26K tweets and counting, fans are celebrating being SRKian and are expressing their emotions and how eagerly they are waiting to hear from him. They also requested Shah Rukh to at least conduct his famous ‘AskSRK’ on Twitter.

A fan tweeted, “It has been 4 month #WeMissYouSRK hope he will be back soon.” Another fan wrote, “Bollywood isn’t Bollywood without you.”

”It’s been 3 years since his last film & For almost 4 months, SRK is not active on social media, neither did he tweet on his birthday nor did he tweet for his fans on the new year. We his fans are missing him a lot,” a third person wrote.

We miss you, Sir! Come Back Soon 🥲#WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/YUXxwqsbwu — Rupesh Ki Bestfriend 💙 (@nabihahahahah) January 20, 2022

dekhengi teri rahe pyaasi pyaasi nigahe tu manale to maan bhi le kehna mera @iamsrk ❤️#WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/YClLMWbjz9 — αdil (@ixadilx) January 20, 2022

We believe in you and will respect your every decision but please come back asap, BOLLYWOOD isn't BOLLYWOOD without you. WE MISS YOU @iamsrk 🥺#WeMissYouSRK #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1YDywSF3Xy — Troll SRK Haters (@trollsrkhaters5) January 20, 2022

It's been 3 years since his last film

&

For almost 4 months, SRK is not active on social media, neither did he tweet on his birthday nor did he tweet for his fans on the new year. We his fans are missing him a lot. #WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/Dam8HNVfBn — योगी (SRKIAN)🚩💥 (@Asliy0gi) January 20, 2022

It's been 4 month since We've seen our heartthrob @iamsrk in twitter. If not announcement, please tweet a pic of yours.



We're here for you & without you, this bird app is incomplete & boring for us.



Comeback King 🤲#WeMissYouSRK — Arijit (@SRKian_Arijit) January 20, 2022

We respect your decision.

We respect your privacy.

We trust you.

We are waiting for you.

We are missing you.

We love you @iamsrk.#WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/F1qKzjYbUT — M. (@moodydamsel_) January 20, 2022

His Latest Instagram Post

SRK recently shared his first post on Instagram since his son Aryan was arrested in a drug-related case. He dropped an advertisement post featuring himself with his wife Gauri Khan.

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in the film Pathan which is directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee’s next and a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 lined up.