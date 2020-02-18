We’re happy there, CAA political game: Pakistani Hindu devotees

A+ A-

Haridwar: A group of 44 Hindu devotees arrived at Haridwar on pilgrimage. They are of the opinion that India should sympathetically consider giving visa on arrival to Hindu devotees of Pakistan. It should ease visa procurement process. On the question of citizenship Amendment Act they said it is nothing but a political game. The devotees said they are happy in Pakistan and they face no difficulty.

According to a Hindi newspaper, all the devotees urged the Indian government to ensure visa on arrival to Pakistani Hindu devotees who come to India on pilgrimage. They want to eliminate the role of middle men in visa process.

The devotees said there is no basis in the allegation that Hindus are exploited in Pakistan. Our family has been living there since formation of Pakistan. We celebrate each others festival together. All people belonging to any religion are not same. Some people spread venom for their political gain.

A Pakistani woman Nilam Solanki said we need to take help of agents to apply for visa for which we need to shell out a whooping amount. Beside that all members of a family do not get visa at the same time. Hence the government of India should allow visa without any hurdle to the devotees from Pakistan.