West Bengal cabinet reshuffle: Nine MLAs take oath as ministers

Kolkata: Nine MLAs, including Babul Supriyo, took oath as ministers in West Bengal on Wednesday, in a major reshuffle of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet.

Supriyo, along with Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha and Pradip Majumdar were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan by Governor La Ganesan.

Birbaha Hansda, a tribal leader, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury took oath as ministers of state with independent charge.

Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Barman were sworn in as ministers of state.