West Bengal: Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayun Kabir resigns, may join TMC

Chandannagar: Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayun Kabir resigned on Friday citing personal reasons, a senior official of the state government said.

Kabir is likely to join the Trinamool Congress next month and maybe fielded from a seat in the Hooghly district in the assembly elections, a party source said.

Kabir, a 2003-batch State Police Service (SPS) officer, was promoted to the rank of inspector-general of police (IGP) in December.

Personal aspirations

“I have some personal aspirations, which I need fulfil and that is why I took this decision,” he told PTI.

“I was not getting the release order, but since I finally got it today, I will concentrate on that,” he added.

Kabir, considered close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said he will reveal his future plans on February 4 when asked whether he was joining politics.

“I will not say anything today, give me a couple of days. Nothing has taken any concrete form. I will talk about it on February 4,” he said.

Authored several books

Kabir has authored several books, including ‘Uttoron’, which was launched by the chief minister at the Kolkata International Book Fair last year.

He also directed a Bengali crime thriller — ‘Aleya’, which was released in the theatres in 2018.

Gaurav Sharma, who is currently the Kolkata Police’s Joint Commissioner (Establishment), has been named as the new police commissioner of Chandannagar, a city in the Hooghly district.

Sharma will take over the new post on February 1.