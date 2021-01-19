West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is ‘Islamic terrorist’: UP minister

By PTI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 19th January 2021 5:06 pm IST
Mamata Banerjee

Ballia: Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Sunday called West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee an Islamic terrorist and said she will have to take refuge in Bangladesh after the assembly elections in her state.

The UP Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs alleged that the West Bengal CM “does not believe in Bharatiyata (Indianness)” and insulted Hindu gods and goddesses.

She is an Islamic terrorist. She has worked to break the temples and insult gods and goddesses in West Bengal. She is acting at the behest of Bangladesh, the minister said.

“Mamata Banerjee will be defeated badly in the assembly polls, after which she will have to take refuge in Bangladesh,” Shukla added, referring to the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.

READ:  Naseeruddin Shah expresses views on 'love jihad tamasha' in UP

The minister further said the Muslims who say “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” will be honoured in the country.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 19th January 2021 5:06 pm IST
Back to top button