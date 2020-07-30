West Bengal Cong president Somen Mitra passes away

Posted By Qayam Published: 30th July 2020 9:28 am IST
somen mitra

Kolkata: West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra has died due to age-related ailments at a city hospital. He was 78.

Mitra, who was admitted to a hospital here with kidney ailments a few days ago, passed away at around 1.30 am on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, the hospital sources told PTI.

He had tested negative for COVID-19, they said.

“He was admitted to the hospital due to kidney and heart ailments,” a family member said, confirming the news of the Congress leader’s death.

Mitra, a veteran Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP, is survived by his wife and son.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close