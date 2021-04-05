West Bengal elections: Jaya Bachchan to campaign for ruling TMC

Kolkata: Election campaign is catching up with the summer’s heat in West Bengal ahead of the third phase of state’s assembly elections.

As a part of the ruling Trinamool Congress’ star campaigners, actor-turned-politician and Member of Parliament from Samajwadi party, Jaya Bachchan is all set to campaign for the party’s candidates from April 5 to 8, party leaders said.

A senior TMC leader, as quoted by Hindustan Times, said that Bachchan would participate in at least four roadshows on April 6 and 7 and may even share the stage with chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a public rally on April 8.

On Monday, Bachchan will campaign from TMC candidate from Tollygunge Arup Biswas, ANI said in a report. The constituency is set to witness a tough fight as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Union Minister and party MP Babul Supriyo from the seat.

Commenting on the SP MP’s arrival and reports on her campaign for TMC, Supriyo said on Monday: “I welcome her in West Bengal. Though I don’t have family relations with her, she knows me very well. She will speak against BJP but she will never say anything against me.”

Jaya Bachchan arrived in Kolkata late Sunday evening and was received by TMC leaders. Jaya’s support for the party reiterates their slogan: “Bangla nijer mayekay chaye”. (or “Bengal wants only its own daughter”) and it is significant to note that Jaya Bachchan, known as Jaya Bhaduri before her marriage to Amitabh Bachchan, was born in a Bengali family.

Jaya Bachchan, who arrived to campaign for TMC, was received by party leaders at the airport. (Twitter)

While polls in 60 assembly constituencies have already been held in the first two phases, elections to the remaining 234 seats will be held in six more phases till April 29.

