West Bengal: More clashes in Howrah a day after Ram Navami violence

New violence was recorded in West Bengal’s Howrah, where communal clashes and violence occurred during a Ram Navami parade on Thursday.

Despite heavy police presence in the neighbourhood, including a riot control force, the violence was witnessed.

Fresh stone-pelting and arson incidents were recorded in Shibpur just hours after the road where the event occurred was reopened to traffic.

At least 36 people have been detained as a result of the confrontations in Shibpur, where several vehicles, including a few police vehicles, were set on fire and stores were looted in response to claimed incendiary chants and stone pelting during the religious parade.

#WATCH | Security personnel present in Shibpur area of Howrah following fresh violence, a day after arson on 'Rama Navami'#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/4AHsdGzdMH — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

According to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the procession chose an unauthorised path “to specifically target and attack one community.”

The CM accused the BJP of hiring goons from other states to stage communal riots. “Nobody has stopped their processions, but they do not have the right to march with swords and bulldozers. How did they get the audacity to do this in Howrah?” she said.

On the other hand the BJP has hit back accusing the CM of lying.

“TMC is lying because it was not the wrong route. There was permission till Howrah ground and this was the only route to go there. Now such days have come in India that you can take out Ram Navami procession in some areas and can’t go to other areas: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar quoted by news agency ANI.