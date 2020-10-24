West Bengal: Over 500 students of Al-Ameen Mission crack NEET -2020

Kolkata: As many as 504 students who were educated in several coaching centres run by the Al-Ameen Mission qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) in 2020. This is the highest success rate witnessed in the 33 years long history of the West Bengal-based NGO.

The NGO said that the students who cracked the NEET belong to middle and lower income groups. It said that 150 of them are from poor and BPL families, 207 are from lower-middle income group and the 157 students belong to middle and upper-middle income group.

Jisan Hossain who scored the highest with 675/720 marks among the 504 students was facilitated by the NGO’s General Secretary M. Nurul Islam in presence of their parents.

According to the data released by the NGO, 144 successful students hail from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, 66 from Malda, 54 from S 24 Parganas, 41 Birbhum, 36 from N 24 Parganas, 31 from Nadia, 28 from E & W Burdwan 20 from Howrah, 15 Dakshin Dinajpur, 14 from Hooghly, 13 from Uttar Dinajpur, 12 West Midnapore, 12 Bankura, 5 East Midnapore, 4 from Coochbehar, 3 from Kolkata and 6 belong to some other districts.

According to a Muslim Mirror report, Al-Ameen Mission has over 17000 residential students and more than 3000 teachers as well as non-teaching staff in their 56 branches across 15 districts of the state.

The NGO was started by M. Nurul Islam with just one small room in a madrassa building in 1987. Islam’s mission began when he started teaching a group of seven students in a small room of a madrasa in Howrah district of West Bengal.

Now his Al-Ameen Mission has produced more than 2400 doctors (MBBS & BDS) and 2500 engineers apart from scores of researchers, administrative officers, teachers and professors.

“I started coaching with 7 students of fifth class in 1986. In 1993 there were 11 students, four became doctors, four became engineers. Then came a feeling of satisfaction that I am doing the right thing. I never looked back,” he told Muslim Mirror.

“The motto was to give modern education with moral values in a fully residential system where students from all strata of the society, irrespective of their financial condition, would live, learn and grow together,” he added.

Source: Muslim Mirror