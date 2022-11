Trinamool Congress MP Abu Taher Khan’s car ran over a four year old boy to his death on Wednesday.

The Murshidabad MP hailing from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress took the child to the hospital. However, the child died during treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Khan said that the child suddenly came in front of the vehicle.

“We rushed him to the hospital. It happened in front of me. Maybe he suffered a brain injury,” he added.