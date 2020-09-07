West Bengal: Woman BJP leader shot

Diamond Harbour: A leader of the BJP women’s wing was shot at by unidentified miscreants in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Monday, police said.

Radharani Naskar, Vice-President of a unit of the Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha in Bisnupur area of the district, was seriously injured after gunmen fired at her near her house at Raghudebpur village, police said.

She was admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after being turned away by a local medical establishment, a BJP leader said.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee alleged that the Trinamool Congress is behind the incident as the ruling party wants to silence the voice of protest by the Mahila Morcha.

The Trinamool Congress denied the charge and claimed that it was the result of the BJP’s infighting.

No arrests have been made so far, police said.

#WestBengal| A @BJP4Bengal worker at Kulerdari, South 24 Parganas was allegedly shot at by miscreants on Monday morning. She was rushed to a local hospital and after that moved to a Govt hospital in Kolkata, she has survived the injury. |@MamataOfficial| pic.twitter.com/S506WWU58U — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) September 7, 2020

Source: PTI