West Bengal’s COVID death toll jumps to 4,242

Kolkata: The COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,242 in West Bengal after 59 people succumbed to the virus on Friday, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The state’s tally mounted to 2,18,772 with 3,192 fresh cases, it said.

Since Thursday, 2,960 people have been discharged, bettering the recovery rate to 86.86 percent. A total of 1,90,021 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The metropolis accounted for 14 deaths, followed by 10 from neighboring Howrah district, while 502 fresh cases were reported from North 24 Parganas and another 493 in Kolkata, the bulletin said.

Of the 59 deaths, 50 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

West Bengal now has 24,509 active cases, it said, adding, 45,229 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours and 26,99,299 overall.

