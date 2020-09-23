West Ham United manager, two players test positive for Covid-19

By News Desk 1 Published: 23rd September 2020 12:06 pm IST
West Ham United manager, two players test positive for Covid-19

London, Sep 23 : Premier League club West Ham United have confirmed that head coach David Moyes and two players – Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have tested positive for Covid-19.

“West Ham United can confirm that David Moyes, Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returned positive tests for Covid-19,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The club’s medical team was informed of the test results as the team was at the London Stadium preparing for Carabao Cup third round tie against Hull City which they won 5-1 as Robert Snodgrass scored the opening goal while Sebastien Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko each score twice and contributed to the win. In Moyes absence, assistant manager Alan Irvine took charge of the team.

“All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow public health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols,” the statement added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

