West Indies announce 13-man squad for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

Kingston (Jamaica), March 14 : All-rounder Jason Holder and batsman Darren Bravo returned to the West Indies Test squad that will face Sri Lanka in the first Test from March 21, a 13-man squad for which was announced on Sunday. The match will be the first assignment for opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite as captain.

Brathwaite had earlier been announced as the replacement for Holder as West Indies’ Test captain. Holder and Bravo had not travelled to Bangladesh for the two-match Test series in February which West Indies won 2-0.

The first Test will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from March 21-25.

“A number of players seized the opportunity that the tour of Bangladesh presented and booked a place for themselves in the Test team for this series. This now means that there is keen competition for places which should drive better individual performances and that of the team. I also think that these players are looking forward to displaying their skills on home soil,” said West Indies’ chief selector Roger Harper.

The series consists of two Tests with the second being played from March 29 to April 2.

West Indies 13-man squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Boner, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach, Jomel Worrican.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.