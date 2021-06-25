Whale vomit worth Rs 7.7 crore seized from two persons

Mumbai: Over 7 kg of ambergris which is also known as Whale vomit has been seized from two persons who were trying to sell it at Lower Parel. In the international market, the value of the seized whale vomit is Rs. 7.7 crore.

According to a report published in Indian Express, police came into action after Mumbai Crime Branch received information that two persons visited Lower Parel to find a buyer of ambergris.

After receiving the information, a team reached the Sitaram Mill compound in Lower Parel. As soon as the persons reached the spot, the police searched their car and found 7.7 kg of ambergris. The accused persons are from Raigad.

Earlier, in a similar case, three persons from Mulund were arrested for possessing ambergris worth more than Rs. 2 crores.

What is Ambergris or whale vomit?

Ambergris or whale vomit is also known as ‘floating gold’ as it is sometime found floating on the sea surface. It is produced in the digestive system of sperm whales.

Perfumers use ambergris, aka whale poop, to enhance their fragrances pic.twitter.com/WFM9bymmps — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) March 6, 2021

Initially, ambergris has a fecal odor, however, it develops a pleasing fragrance after the mucilage dries out. It is used in the perfume industry.

In India, buying or selling of ambergris is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.