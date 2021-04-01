What action has been taken against schools violating fee rule: HC asks Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court directed the state government to submit a report to the bench as to what action it has taken against the schools that are violating the government order (GO 46, dated April 22, 2020) instructing the schools to collect only the tuition fee. “How many schools were issued notices for the disobedience of the court order,” the court asked.

A two-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice Hema Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy in a petition submitted by the Hyderabad School Parents Association stated that the government order should be strictly followed and accordingly only the school fees should be collected. The bench has also directed that the online classes and exams should be extended.

Also Read No school fee Hike for academic year 2020-21: KCR

In a reply to the bench, state government counsel Sanjiv Kumar said that though the government has issued the order instructing the schools to collect only the tuition fees. However, he said, some schools are still collecting deposit fees as well.

The government in its response further said that the schools have been issued notices and special teams have been formed which will submit a report to the government, subsequently leading to punitive action against the erring schools.

Also Read Hyderabad: Students of private schools asked to pay for sanitation

The court has asked the state government to submit its report for which the state counsel has sought some more time and the next hearing has been fixed for the 23rd of April.