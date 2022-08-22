What are the jobs of the future in UAE?

In today’s world, with advanced technology that replaces manual jobs, there are some top jobs for students who can pursue them in their future ie; STEM studies.

Some of these in-demand jobs include green engineers, drone technicians, information security analysts, software developers, data scientists, operations research analysts, statisticians, and supply chain industries.

According to university professors and counsellors in the UAE, the jobs that combine the country’s vision and the values of ‘determination, creativity, and skills’, with importance on education, trade, production, and culture will be marked as the most marketable skills.

It is to be believed that jobs and income in STEM and STEM-related fields will be increasing over the next few years, according to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics.

Khaleej Times quoted the Senior Educational Consultant, Chayanka Mohan at Hale Education Group as saying, “Some in-demand jobs with high paying salaries include, ‘Data Scientists, Network Architects, Software/Web Developers, Aerospace Engineers, Biomedical Engineers, and Information Security Analysts. What is unique about STEM is the ability to engage in experimentation and the development of new innovations through which creativity, team collaboration, and problem-solving skills can be enhanced.”

“International students who opt for an education in STEM in the United States and Canada have an increased chance of immigration due to the nuanced syllabus and qualifications this form of education provides,” he added.

Apart from many universities in UAE, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus is working on initiating a master’s in civil engineering with a specialization in Infrastructure Engineering and Management, Minors in Cybersecurity, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Supply Chain.

Some of their new collaborations include companies from UAE and India such as ADNOC, Emirates Group, KSB Middle East FZE, Voltas, and Axiom, among many others.

Amsal Muneeb from the Placement Division of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus said, “Considering the UAE job market, the top jobs in this field would be Software Engineers, Data Scientists, Cybersecurity Architect, Cloud Engineer, AI Engineer, Full Stack Developer, Production Engineer, Automation Engineer, Process Engineer, Project Engineer, Electrical Engineers, Biomedical Engineer, Environmental Engineer, among others.”