‘What did Telangana BJP do for weavers?’ KTR slams Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: IT minister KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay questioning him about his contribution to the state weavers in the last eight years.

Bandi had alleged that it was his persistence that resulted in the state government applying the ‘Nethanna ku Bima’ welfare scheme.

Nethanna Ku Bima Yojana is an insurance scheme announced by the TRS-rules state government on August 1 and will be implemented from August 7. The scheme will provide insurance of Rs 5 lakhs for the family of a weaver who is no more. The amount will be deposited in the account within ten days of the death of the beneficiary.

Also Read Telangana to roll out Nethanna Bima insurance scheme for weavers

When the scheme was announced, Bandi claimed that it was his persistence that led to the announcement.

Replying sharply to it, KTR summed it up as a joke. He said that Bandi failed to sanction a mega power loom cluster for his own parliamentary constituency. “BS Kumar, Why don’t you tell us what NPA Govt did for weavers in Telangana in the last 8 years? Or you as an MP in Karimnagar?” he challenged.