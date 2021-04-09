What did ‘Topi Waala’ whisper in Modi’s ears? Owaisi has an interesting take

Hyderabad: A photograph of a man wearing a skull cap whispering something into Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s ears in a West Bengal campaign rally went viral.

Not only did it trigger a lot of memes on social media, some also questioned whether it was another photo-op with a Muslim man to garner votes in poll-bound West Bengal.

BJP has won West Bengal!! pic.twitter.com/10cQ1T6f8n — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) April 3, 2021

But, what did the man actually whisper in Prime Minister’s ears? Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, All India Majlis E Ittheadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Adaduddin Owaisi has an interesting take.

“He might have said–Modiji, I am not a Bangladeshi. Or Hum Kaagaz Nahin Dikhayenge (for NRC/NPR, we will not show the documents). He must have told, we do not back the Triple Talaq law; or he would have asked the Prime Minister, Meri Tarah Ki Topi Kab Pehnegey Aap? (When will you wear a skull cap like mine?),” Owaisi said.

What was the man in a skull cap whispering in @PMOIndia’s ear?pic.twitter.com/RRimiQ4JEi — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 8, 2021

Who was the man in the viral photo?

The man in the viral picture with Narendra Modi was Zulfiqar Ali, who is president of BJP’s Minority Morcha in the South Kolkata district. He was associated with the party for long.

In an interview with India Today, Zulfiqar said: “The PM asked me my name and then asked me if I wanted something. I told him I don’t want an MLA ticket or a Councillor’s post, all I want is to take a photograph with you. Then we clicked photographs.”