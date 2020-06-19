What happened to Rs 60 cr given by Ansals for trauma centre: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday queried the Delhi government about the utilization of Rs 60 crore deposited as a fine by the Ansal brothers in the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy case, for setting up a trauma centre.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah said that a fund of around Rs 60 crore was disbursed by the Ansal Brothers in the Uphaar fire tragedy case, and it was meant to set up a trauma centre. “What happened to that? There is already one. If that is not set up then we can see what to do with the funds”, noted the bench.

The bench observed that the existing trauma centre has served the Covid-19 patients very well, and quizzed the Delhi government counsel why it has not utilized the Rs 60 crore. Also, there was a direction to set up a trauma centre, added the bench. “Who should be held accountable”, the bench queried.

Source: IANS