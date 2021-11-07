When is the first day of Ramzan 2022?

The exact date of the start of Ramzan and Eid-ul-fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 7th November 2021 8:24 pm IST
When will be the first day of Ramzan 2022?
Ramzan is the month-long fast observed by Muslims around the world.

The first day of holy month of Ramzan 1443-2022 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Algeria, Kuwait, the Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco and other Arab countries is predicted to fall on April 2, 2022, Arabia Weather reported.

A study conducted by Arabia Weather showed that the sighting of the crescent of Ramzan 2022-1443 will be possible after sunset on Friday, April 1, 2022, where astronomical calculations indicate that the central coupling (central new moon) will happen at dawn on Friday, April 1, 2022, 03:24am Makkah time.

The moon will remain in the sky of Makkah after sunset for 15 minutes, and the age of the crescent will be about 15 hours, which means that seeing the crescent will be possible, and therefore Ramzan is expected to be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in all Arab countries.

On the other hand, Eid-ul-Fitr, marks the end of the month-long fast. Eid ul Fitr is expected to begin on Monday, May 2, 2022. Eid holidays will be from Ramzan 29 until Shawwal 3 – based on the Islamic calendar.

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

