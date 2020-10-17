What Jim Sarbh asked director Bejoy Nambiar before signing ‘Taish’

Mumbai, Oct 16 : Actor Jim Sarbh, who plays a pivotal role in Taish, had an important question for director Bejoy Nambiar of the upcoming digital project.

“When I went to narrate the script to Jim, the first thing he said was, ‘please tell me I am not playing a psychopath’. I laughed and said no, because I had something else for him,” recalled Nambiar.

Jim added: “I am playing something that is very counter to what people have seen me play on screen! I am a sensible fellow instead of the psychopathic ones I have played so far!”

He gained popularity with his roles in films like “Neerja”, “Raabta” and “Padmaavat”. In “Taish”, which releases as a feature film as well as a web series, he plays a sensible character. The film features Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles and drops on Zee5 on October 29.

Source: IANS

