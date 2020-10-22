What Kapil Sharma-Mukesh Khanna controversy is all about?

Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show is into a controversy since over 15 days. It all began as the cast of the epic serial, Mahabharat, graced the show. From Nitish Bharadwaj (Krishna), Gajendra Chauhan (Yudhishthir), Puneet Issar (Duryudhan), Gufi Paintal (Shakuni) and Arjun (Arjun) – the cast had a gala time. But one person missing from the frame was Mukesh Khanna aka Bhishma.

Mukesh Khanna criticise The Kapil Sharma Show

Over the past few days, Mukesh has expressed his disliking for Kapil’s show multiple times. In an Instagram post on October 4, Mukesh revealed why he didn’t join the recent Mahabharat cast reunion on the comedy show and wrote down all the complaints he had against the show and it as ‘vulgar’.

He also claimed that the entire country finds the show, ‘disgusting.’ Just not that, the Shaktimaan actor mentioned how all the men on the show dressing up as women. He said that they portray vulgar acts. If that wasn’t enough, Khanna also questioned the job of Navjot Singh Sidhu and now Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil Sharma’s befitting reply to Mukesh

After weeks, Kapil Sharma finally responded to Mukesh Khanna’s statement. He said, “My team and I are working hard to make people smile during this crucial stage of the pandemic. When the whole world is going through a tough time, it is important to bring a smile on people’s faces. It depends on each individual ki aapko kis baat main khushi dhoondhni hai, aur kis baat main kami. I have chosen happiness and prefer to focus on my work and continue to keep doing that in the future”.

Mukesh Khanna slams Kapil again

While speaking to Times Of India, Mukesh Khanna reacted to Kapil Sharma’s response and said, “The issue was not about making people smile or laugh. The issue was about the method of making people smile or laugh.”

In a video message, Mukesh Khanna has also said that his anger with Kapil Sharma goes back a few years. “Kapil had done a little skit on his show featuring Shaktimaan. At the time, Krushna Abhishek also worked with him. Maybe it was in Comedy Circus. Kapil Sharma did a little skit wherein he was in the Shaktimaan costume and there was a girl standing some distance away. There was a bed too. It is shown that Shaktimaan moves towards the girl but gets a call, so he flies away. He comes back and the same thing happens again.”

The Mahabharat actor further mentioned about how he called Krushna Abhishek and slammed him for the stint. “I said, ‘What are you doing? You are showing a pure character like Shaktimaan in such a light?’ Krushna told me that he was supposed to do the skit but Kapil wanted to do it instead. I said, ‘How do you tarnish a character’s image like this? Who allows you? Is there no censor to examine the content?’ This is the problem. There is neither censorship of ads nor such shows and even films. The new generation which films by copying foreign films, forgetting the fact that their culture is not the same as ours,” he said.

It seems the controversy isn’t ending anytime soon.