Hyderabadis looking for something beyond shopping and eating at the mall have a new reason to step out. Itsy Bitsy, an art and craft destination, is opening its doors at LuLu Mall, Hyderabad, today, August 29.

The two-day opening, continuing on August 30, brings together shopping, creative activities, workshops and a chance to meet art and craft enthusiasts.

The new store will welcome visitors from 10 am to 10 pm, with opening offers going up to 80 per cent off store-wide.

There will also be exclusive vouchers and goodies for shoppers, making the opening an interesting stop for those who enjoy DIY projects, stationery, art materials and handmade creations.

More Than Just Shopping

What makes the opening interesting is its focus on hands-on creativity. Visitors can sit down and make something of their own through a series of workshops planned across both days.

The Ocean Resin Workshop, scheduled from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm, lets participants create an ocean-inspired resin coaster. The workshop is open to those aged 14 years and above.

Next is the Decoupage Coaster Set workshop, from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, where participants can explore the decorative art of decoupage while creating their own coaster set.

In the evening, from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, visitors can try their hand at a Lippan Art Pen Holder. Lippan art, known for its decorative mirror-work style, can turn an everyday desk accessory into something personal and colourful.

The workshops are being offered free to shoppers who spend Rs. 1,000, with a workshop worth Rs. 1,000 included at no extra cost.

A Creative Activity For Everyone

There is also a simpler option for visitors who want to try crafting without signing up for a full workshop.

The “Make and Take Your Craft” activity will be available from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm on both August 29 and 30.

The activity is available on billing for any amount, allowing visitors to create something and take it home.

For Hyderabad families, this could be a fun way to spend a few hours, especially for children and adults who enjoy making things with their hands.

Instead of simply browsing shelves, visitors can experiment, learn a craft and leave with something they have created themselves.

The opening will also feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Sirisha Ganapa at 11.30 am today, adding to the celebrations. Visitors will also get an opportunity to meet the founders of Itsy Bitsy and TUBI.

Located on the fourth floor of LuLu Mall in Kukatpally, the new store adds another creative destination to Hyderabad’s growing lifestyle and shopping scene.

So, if you are in or around Kukatpally today or tomorrow and enjoy DIY, art or simply trying something new, this new creative space could be worth a visit.