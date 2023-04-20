What’s in store for Paigah Palace in Hyderabad: Museum or heritage hotel?

Hyderabad: Paigah Palace in Hyderabad, which served as the US Consulate in Hyderabad since 2009, will soon see a change in its identity.

With the US Consulate officially ending its lease of Paigah Palace, the fate of the building will now be decided by the state government.

Telangana state museum or heritage hotel in Hyderabad?

While the tourism and other departments had earlier proposed to convert the building into a heritage hotel on the lines of Falaknuma Palace, it now looks like the palace is likely to be converted into a state museum.

According to a report by TOI, Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao is believed to have informed HMDA officials about Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s plan to convert it into a state museum.

Also Read US Consulate in Hyderabad officially ends lease of Paigah Palace

History of Paigah Palace in Hyderabad

Paigah Palace was built by Sir Vicar-ul-Umra, a Paigah nobleman. It is spread over four acres of land and is a double-storied building.

The palace premises consist of the main building (G+1), annexure-I building (G+3), and annexure-II (G+3) with a total built-up area of 6,211 square meters.

The US Consulate office in Hyderabad was the first US diplomatic office to open in India after 1947. Until March 15, it was housed in Paigah Palace, Chiran Fort Lane, Hyderabad.

In the past 14 years, the US Consulate approved over 16 lakh visas and processed 42511 citizenship services. However, on March 20, the US Consulate in Hyderabad began its operation at a new facility in Nanakramguda, which is the largest US diplomatic mission in South Asia, built with an investment of USD 297 million. The new consulate office, constructed on a 12.2-acre site, has many new features, including 54 visa procession windows.

Paigah Palace in Hyderabad has a rich history and cultural significance. The building’s architectural marvels and historical significance make it a valuable asset for the state of Telangana.