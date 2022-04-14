WhatsApp adding Communities, Emoji Reactions, 2GB File Sharing and more

WhatsApp has announced several new features coming to its messenger app including Communities, emoji reactions, 2GB file sharing, larger voice calls, and more.

Communities on WhatsApp will enable people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. That way people can receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organise smaller discussion groups on what matters to them. Communities will also contain powerful new tools for admins, including announcement messages that are sent to everyone and control over which groups can be included.

Admins will be responsible for creating and managing Communities on WhatsApp. They can choose which groups become part of their Community by forming new groups or by linking pre-existing groups. Community admins will also have the ability to unlink groups from the Community and remove individual members from the Community entirely. In addition, group admins will be able to delete inappropriate or abusive chats or media for all members of a group.

WhatsApp has also announced several new features to how groups work – whether or not they are part of a Community. These features are rolling out in the coming weeks: