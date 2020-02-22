WhatsApp Beta Gets iOS 13 Dark Mode Support

A+ A-

The latest beta of WhatsApp for iOS brings support for Dark Mode in iOS 13, reports wabetainfo.

I’m very happy to announce that WhatsApp is finally rolling out the Dark Theme for iOS beta users today! We’ve been waiting so long for this. WhatsApp started to work on the Dark Theme with the official 2.18.100 update (October 22, 2018!). Finally, thanks to iOS 13, WhatsApp has decided to release the feature. The developed Dark Theme is an improved version of the previous one that WhatsApp was working on, with no battery drain, supporting official iOS 13 APIs and it respects Apple guidelines (exactly like Instagram).

The beta will automatically switch to a dark theme if it detects that iOS is using Dark Mode. Check out a few screenshots below or visit wabetainfo for the full list of changes.