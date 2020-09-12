WhatsApp Beta update fixes bug behind ‘Storage Usage’ crash

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 12th September 2020 1:34 pm IST

New Delhi: WhatsApp has fixed a bug that was responsible for crashing its ‘Storage Usage section in the previous update.

The new WhatsApp Beta for Android update takes care of the vulnerability in the ‘Storage Usage’ section that crashed when the users tried to open the section.

However, “the bug that reset your Recently Used Emojis might not be fixed yet,” reports WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta.

The new Beta version ‘2.20.200.6’ also has features related to new chat wallpapers that are under development.

WhatsApp is currently working to implement these features and they will be available in a future update.

“WhatsApp is now releasing a new Sticker Pack called Usagyuuun. iOS users have received the same sticker pack now”, the report said on Friday.

The company is also working on Wallpaper Dimming feature that will try to smartly adjust the wallpaper in a way that simulates the light transitions during the day cycle.

Source: IANS
