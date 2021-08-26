WhatsApp for Android testing a new payment shortcut for Indian users

Facebook owned messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly testing a faster method of payments and money transfers through the app.

According to WABetaInfo, a new payment shortcut has been introduced on the beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.21.17).

Also Read WhatsApp Pay now available to 400mn Indians

Earlier, the chat action sheet had to be opened to send payments. Now, a dedicated button has been provided on the chat bar instead. WhatsApp users in Brazil may also get a similar feature in the near future.

WhatsApp is working on the payment chat shortcut on WhatsApp beta for iOS too.

The shortcut is under development and it will be visible in a future update in India and Brazil 🇮🇳 🇧🇷 https://t.co/9n4dhWfgk8 pic.twitter.com/flk81NUAka — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 22, 2021

This new shortcut button is available to Indian users with the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android installed on their smartphones. It is expected to be available to all customers in an upcoming stable release.

Presently, unlike other payment apps, WhatsApp doesn’t have a straightforward method to send payments through the app. This new feature comes as an attempt by Facebook to grow its user base in the arena of mobile payments which is dominated by Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay, etc.