WhatsApp for iOS adds multi-device compatibility for beta users

With the new feature, users can use WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Portal without an Internet connection on the main phone.

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 25th July 2021 3:34 pm IST
WhatsApp for iOS adds multi-device compatibility for beta users

San Francisco: Facebook-owned WhatsApp is now releasing the multi-device beta programme for some beta testers of the app.

With the new feature, users can use WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Portal without an Internet connection on the main phone.

“WhatsApp is still partially rolling out the feature for specific users, so it is possible that your WhatsApp account is not eligible yet,” reports WABetaInfo.

MS Education Academy

Users can verify if multi-device is enabled for your WhatsApp account opening WhatsApp Settings, then Linked Devices (previously called “WhatsApp Web/Desktop”). If they see a new row called multi-device, it means they can join the beta programme.

Also Read
https://www.siasat.com/apple-testing-new-external-display-with-a13-chip-neural-engine-2168906/

Recently, the company rolled out a new feature where the users can join a group video or voice call even after it started, and you see the participants in a video call screen the way you see on various communication apps.

WhatsApp said that the ‘Joinable calls’ reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to a group calling on WhatsApp.

If someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. You can also drop off and re-join so long as the call is still ongoing.

The group calling on WhatsApp currently allows up to eight participants to video call with each other.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button