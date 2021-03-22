WhatsApp for iOS tests new feature to adjust playback speed of audio messages

By Mansoor|   Published: 22nd March 2021 11:32 pm IST
Washington: Instant messaging application WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to change the playback speed of voice messages at their convenience.

According to Mashable, the feature is currently in beta is being developed for iOS users, as of now and they will be able to speed up their voice notes. The feature will be released with WhatsApp version 2.21.60.11.

The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo and will have a total of three-speed levels – 1x, 1.5x and 2x. So, depending on one’s preference.

As per Mashable, a user will be able to play the audio messages at any one of these speeds. This is great for times when a user receives an audio message from a friend or a person who usually talks slowly and wants to speed it up.

