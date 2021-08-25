WhatsApp is working on adding message reactions

Hyderabad: Tech giant WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called message reactions.

Message reaction is a feature to react to a text message using an emoji.



While it has always been possible to respond to a message by quoting it and then sending an emoji, message reactions will make the experience for WhatsApp users much more simpler.

Apps like Instagram, Twitter, Signal, Slack, and Facebook Messenger have already have message reactions, so again, WhatsApp is playing catch-up with the competition here.

It was first spotted by WABetainfo, which reported the the new feature update will be available for beta testers. Once the feature rolls out WhatsApp users will be able to add expression emoji to individual messages.

However, there is no glimpse of the feature yet as it is in th early stage of development.

Meanwhile, WABetainfo shared a screenshot suggesting the user will have to be running the latest version of WhatsApp in order to see reactions.

Image: WABetainfo

And if you react to someone’s message and the haven’t updated yo the newer version they’ll receive a message telling them to update their WhatsApp application.

The rollout date haven’t been revealed yet.