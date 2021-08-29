WhatsApp may soon get quick message reactions like Messenger

By ANI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 29th August 2021 3:00 pm IST
Washington: Facebook-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp might soon get quick message reactions just like the company’s other social media platforms- Messenger and Instagram DM.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, obtained by Mashable India, WhatsApp is working on bringing reactions to its platform.

The feature is not available yet, but after it will be officially launched, users will be able to react to the messages in the form of emoticons.

This will help the users to send an instant expression to a message without sending an actual follow-up message.

As with most of the WhatsApp features, users will not get this feature on an older version of WhatsApp, rather they will need to upgrade to the latest version, as per Mashable India.

