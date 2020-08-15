WhatsApp rival Telegram finally adds video call support

As with the voice calls, all video calls in Telegram are being end-to-end encrypted.

By Mansoor Updated: 15th August 2020 12:07 pm IST

New Delhi: WhatsApp’s closest rival Telegram has announced that it is launching video call functionality in all its desktop and mobile apps.

The feature, currently available in Telegram beta, will officially arrive with version 7.0 of the application.

“You can start a video call from your contact’s profile page, and switch video on or off at any time during voice calls,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Like all other video content on Telegram, video calls support picture-in-picture mode, “allowing you to scroll through chats and multitask while maintaining eye contact”.

READ:  Kushal Tandon in music video of single that pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs

As with the voice calls, all video calls in Telegram are being end-to-end encrypted.

The app will show four emoji on screen for the user and the call partner. If both have the same four emoji, the call is encrypted.

Besides, Telegram has also added more animated emoji options for commonly used emoji. If you type any of these emoji in chat, a larger, animated version will appear instead.

Earlier, Telegram rolled out a substantial update, adding Profile Videos along with improved People Nearby features, unlimited file sharing with up to 2GB per file and more.

Source: IANS
Categories
News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close