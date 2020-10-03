WhatsApp to roll out ‘Expiring Media’ feature – Know about it

New Delhi: WhatsApp may soon roll out ‘Expiring Media’ feature that will allow the sender to select the ‘view once’ option while sending the image, video, or the gif file.

Media will disappear

At the receiver’s end, the media can be viewed until the user is in the chat. The media will automatically get deleted once the receiver leaves the chat. However, he/she will get warning message, “the media will disappear once you leave the chat”.

When the receiver returns to the chat to view the media, a bubble pops up will say, “view once photo expired”.

Under development

The feature is under development and its released date has not been final. However, WABetaInfo states that the feature will be made available soon.

WhatsApp enabled multiple features

Meanwhile, the messaging app has enabled multiple features like ‘Always Mute option’, a new Storage Usage UI along with accompanying tools as well as new Media Guidelines to its Android beta user base.

The new Always Mute feature replaces the one year option while muting a chat. This will allow users to mute messages from unwanted groups and people for a lifetime.