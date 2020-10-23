WhatsApp Web: Most awaited feature to be rolled out soon

New Delhi: Soon, WhatsApp Web user will be able to make audio and video calls as the mobile-messaging platform is going to add the feature to web version of the app.

Pop up window in WhatsApp web

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is considering the idea to offer Voice and Video Calls in the next few weeks.

Giving the details, it reported that after rolling out of the feature, users will get a pop up window whenever, they receive call. The window will have options to accept or decline the call.

FB to roll out secure hosting service for businesses on WhatsApp

In next step towards monetising WhatsApp after introducing shopping and pricing tiers to the mobile-messaging platform, Facebook has now announced a new way for businesses to store and manage their WhatsApp chats with customers using Facebooks secure hosting infrastructure, which will roll out early next year.

This essentially means that Facebook hosting service will offer the same end-to-end encryption as WhatsApp currently provides to chats.

When Facebook acts as a hosting provider to a business, it will use the messages it processes on behalf of and at the instruction of the business.

Statement of Privacy Policy Manager

“While Facebook will not automatically use messages to inform the ads that a user sees, as is always the case, businesses will be able to use chats they receive for their own marketing purposes, which may include advertising on Facebook,” explained Nate Cardozo, Privacy Policy Manager at Facebook.

The move, said Facebook, will make it easier to onboard to WhatsApp Business API, allow the businesses to respond to WhatsApp messages faster, keep their inventory up to date and sell products through chats.

“We’re committed to providing people with a secure, transparent and privacy-protective way to communicate with businesses”, it said in a statement late on Thursday.