WhatsApp will stop working for some Android, iOS phones from Nov 1

New Delhi: WhatsApp will stop working for some iPhones as well as Android smartphones starting November 1.

According to the information on the WhatsApp FAQ section, starting November 1 Facebook-owned texting platform will cease to support systems running on Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0.

The Android phones list released by WhatsApp includes smartphones from Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and others. All of these phones will not receive support from WhatsApp and will be incompatible with the app.

To check which OS an iPhone is running on, users can head over to the Settings menu, then to the general and information option, and then software, where they will be able to see the OS running that particular iPhone.

Android users can head to Settings, then About Phone to see which Android version their smartphone is running on.

After rolling out a new feature that allowed users to send messages that disappear after seven days, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is now reportedly working on a similar update that will have messages disappear after 90 days.

Earlier, the popular messaging application had stated that it is working on view once messages that would disappear forever after just being viewed once.