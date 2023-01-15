WhatsApp working on ‘Block’ shortcut

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new ‘Block’ shortcut feature that will provide users a block shortcut right within the notifications.

The platform is planning to introduce this new block shortcut within notifications but not always — the block shortcut will be visible only when users receive a message from unknown and untrusted contacts, reports WABetaInfo.

This limitation is needed as users might tap on the block action by accident when replying to notifications to their trusted contacts.

The new shortcut will be released in the upcoming update of the application.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new shortcut right within the chat option in the chat list to quickly block a contact.

This feature is likely to save time without opening the conversation, and blocking unwanted contacts will be easier and faster than before.