WhatsApp working on in-app support feature to report bugs

New Delhi, Oct 16 : WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will make it possible for users to directly report bugs and issues in the app.

According to WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta, the feature can only be accessed and used by the beta testers and the messaging app is currently working on it and will make the feature public once the testing is over.

The new bugs report file feature would be available under the new Contact us page. There is a new text box under the ‘Contact Us’ section where users can write about the problems they are facing on WhatsApp.

Users will also get an option of including device information from if he is reporting issues with the app.

The user will get a reply from WhatsApp in a WhatsApp Support chat, which will allow him/her to communicate with the technician. Once the conversation is over, WhatsApp will automatically mark the chat as closed.

“In this section, the user will be able to add the report filling that text field, and he can choose to include device information if he is reporting issues. Device information like system details and logs can help WhatsApp to investigate, giving the best answer for you,” Wabetainfo report states.

WhatsApp has also enabled multiple features like ‘Always Mute option’, a new Storage Usage UI along with accompanying tools as well as new Media Guidelines to its Android beta user base.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.