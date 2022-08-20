When a Hyderabadi boy left DID judges amused with his dialect

Hyderabad: Apart from being a city of historical importance, Hyderabad is filled with several talented people who are making the state proud everywhere they go. In fact, the past few decades have seen several Hyderabadis who have made a huge name for themselves in the entertainment industry. One route through which many have attained popularity is television reality shows.

In 2013, one such Hyderabadi, a 19-year-old Shyam entered the Dance India Dance season 4 auditions and dazzled the judges with his dancing skills and more importantly, his dialect.

In his audition video posted on DID’s official YouTube channel, Shyam reveals how he and his father ran a tea and snacks stall in Hyderabad. He also says that he entered the competition to make his family proud and life better for them.

Further in the video, he proceeds to perform a contemporary dance number. However, what caught the DID judges’ attention was not his dancing skills but his use of common Hyderabadi slang.

In the video, one of the DID judges Mudassar can be seen telling Shyam about his friendship with famous Tollywood choreographer Jani Master to which Shyam replies, “Jahan bhi jaate na maut daldete unho’.

Shyam’s answers in the authentic Hyderabadi dialect leave the judges amused who have a ball in further conversation with him.

Check out the hilarious video here: