When a model claimed that Abhishek Bachchan is married to her

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007. On and after that day the couple along with Salman Khan who is Aishwarya’s ex-boyfriend were often hitting headlines but a model who claimed to be Abhishek Bachchan’s wife too grabbed media attention.

Yes, if you do know then we will tell you that the then-groom, Abhishek was questioned for being already married to a model named Jhanvi Kapoor. The model turned up right in front of Bachchan’s home, Pratiksha to claim that Abhishek was already married to her. The model who was also part of Abhishek’s film, Dus claimed that during the film’s shooting, Abhishek got involved with her.

Jhanvi Kapoor did not only blame Abhishek for cheating her but she further claimed that it was Aishwarya Rai who had stolen Abhishek from her, despite the fact that she was his wedded wife. The model filed a police complaint against Abhishek at the Juhu Police station in Mumbai to prove that she is junior Bachchan’s wife but due to lack of evidence, no case was registered.

Jhanvi Kapoor even attempted suicide by slitting her wrist to spoil Abhishek and Aishwarya’s marriage but it too did no work for her. She was taken into police custody on charges of attempting suicide under Section 309 of IPC that day and was given bail only after paying a hefty penalty of Rs. 10,000.