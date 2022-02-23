When Aamir Khan-Fatima Sana Shaikh’s wedding pic took internet by storm

Mumbai: In July 2021, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce. The couple ended their 15 years of marriage leaving his fans and the industry shocked.

Soon after his separation announcement, Aamir Khan started trending on social media as he became prey to internet trolls and bullies. Not just Aamir, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh too was targeted by the netizens because of her alleged old link-up rumours with the actor. Her name was dragged in the matter and people mocked and blamed her claiming that she was the reason behind Aamir and Kiran’s divorce.

Not just this, trolls went on to the another level and shared a picture of Aamir and Fatima which went viral on social media with the claims that the two secretly got married. The photo showed Aamir decked in a white traditional suit while posing with Fatima who is seen posing in a golden Kanjivaram saree with sindoor in her hairline.

फातिमा शेख आमिर खान की तीसरी बेगम हो गई, फातिमा शेख वही अभिनेत्री हैं जिन्होंने फिल्म दंगल में आमिर खान की बेटी का किरदार निभाया था.!

खैर ये उसका निजी मामला है,

आमिर खान शादी से लाख इंकार करें लेकिन बेटी आमिर खान के बेटी ईरा ने सच उजागर कर दिया। pic.twitter.com/1vpouzG70Z — हम लोग We The People (@humlogindia) December 22, 2021

However, the rumours were all baseless, the photo, too was deeply photoshopped. Many criticised Aamir without even learning the truth about the viral fake picture, and even decided to boycott his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

When Fatima Sana Shaikh reacted to the rumours

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has been linked to Aamir Khan for a couple of years post the Dangal’s release. Speaking about her dating rumours, she had said in an interview, “A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it. People reading it assume that I’m not a good person. You feel like telling that person, ‘Ask me, I’ll give you an answer. It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things.”

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s divorce statement

AAMIR KHAN – KIRAN SEPARATE… JOINT STATEMENT… pic.twitter.com/YlixZbvtIA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2021

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are co-parenting their son Azad Rao Khan. The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta. They have two children – son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan.