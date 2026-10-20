When Aishwarya Rai revealed what she would love in her ideal man

Talking about Aishwarya and Abhishek, these two have worked together in a number of projects, including 'Kuch Naa Kaho', 'Dhoom 2', 'Sarkar Raj', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Guru', and 'Raavan'.

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Aishwarya Rai in a black outfit with a crown, night scene with Eiffel Tower in background.
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Mumbai: Now married to actor Abhishek Bachchan, actress Aishwarya Rai once revealed what qualities she would love in her man during a candid interaction with veteran actress Farida Jalal.

The ‘Devdas’ actress had shared that she would like to be with someone with a sense of humor and the ability to laugh at themselves.

Aishwarya added that as she is a people’s person, and hence, her partner should not be judgemental of others, something she termed was extremely important to her.

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“See, sensitive, have a great sense of humor, have an ability to laugh at himself. Very important. Respect, respect others and himself. Not complex. Should be able to relate to people for who they are, because I guess I am a people’s person. So, uncomplicated, who doesn’t… who is not judgmental. Very human. That’s very important,” she told Farida Jalal.

Aishwarya went on to add that, according to her, what makes a relationship last at the end of the day is compatibility.

“And more than anything else, I think, see these… that will just go on and on and on. I think what’s important at the end of the day is compatibility. I’ve always said this. I think that will be the magic word between us. I mean, love definitely. All that will be there. But I think the fine thread that will probably link us is compatibility, I think”, the ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ explained.

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Talking about Aishwarya and Abhishek, these two have worked together in a number of projects, including ‘Kuch Naa Kaho’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Sarkar Raj’, ‘Umrao Jaan’, ‘Guru’, and ‘Raavan’.

If the reports were to be believed, Aishwarya and Abhishek first met back in 1999 for the photo shoot of their first project together, ‘Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke’.

After being in a relationship for some time, Aishwarya and Abhishek finally got married on April 20, 2007, in a grand traditional ceremony.

They took the next step in their journey on 16 November 2011 as they welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

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