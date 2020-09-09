When Akshay Kumar suffered a bruise in the jungle

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th September 2020 3:55 am IST
When Akshay Kumar suffered a bruise in the jungle

Mumbai, Sep 9 : Actor Akshay Kumar suffered a bruise during his wild outing with Bear Grylls in an Indian jungle, and said he will cherish the wound as a memento.

Akshay went on a wild adventure across Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka with popular British adventurer and host Grylls to shoot an episode of “Into the Wild with Bear Grylls”.

During the journey, Akshay bruised himself while performing a survival skill, climbing a rope ladder at the extraction point.

“I’ve never climbed this. I’ve climbed a lot of ladders, but never one foot ahead, one foot behind. This is going to be the first time I’m going to try doing this,” he said before taking on the challenge.

READ:  'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' director on bond with Katrina as film turns 9

After landing on the bridge, Akshay said: “The climb was very good”.

“I really enjoyed myself. Learnt something new, how to climb. And here it is, a memento,” said Akshay while pointing towards the bruise.

In the episode, Akshay will also be seen tasting elephant poop tea. The episode will premiere on Discovery+ on September 11.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close