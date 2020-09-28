When Alia Bhatt met Ranbir Kapoor for the first time!

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older and fabulous today as he is celebrating his 38th birthday. On his special day, , here is some trivia about his first meeting with Alia when the latter felt too shy to meet the actor for the first time.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt relationship

We all are quite aware that Ranbir Kapoor has happily settled into a relationship with Alia Bhatt and he is no more a ladies’ man. Their romance is growing stronger by the day so much that they are even planning to take it to the next level soon. Not only this they have fit right in with each other’s families as we see Alia Bhatt visiting Ranbir’s family quite often.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir’s first meeting

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time on screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. However, this is not their first professional project together. If things had gone differently, the couple were supposed to share the screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Balika Badhu around 15 years ago, a film which was never realised.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor even did a photoshoot for the same.

While speaking at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2017, Alia Bhatt revealed about the moment when she first met Ranbir Kapoor. She said, “I think I was 11 years old when I first met Ranbir, who used to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali back then. I had to do a photoshoot with him. I was so shy because I had to keep my head on his shoulder. And I could not do it, because it was a really shy moment for me.”

Alia also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor is ‘very big supporter of her career. Alia added, “I have always been a Ranbir loyalist since Saawariya and it has never changed.”

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he even did a photoshoot with Alia for Balika Vadhu, and has been a ‘fan’ of hers since then. He said that he enjoyed her performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Highway and was blown away by her range of emotions.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia reportedly began dating sometime at the end of 2017, when they signed Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra together. Since then many rumours were doing rounds about their relationship. But they let the cat out of the bag by making a grand entry at Sonam Kapoor‘s wedding reception.